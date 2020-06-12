Coachella Pharmacy Offers Free PPE, Hand Sanitizer to Essential Workers

COACHELLA (CNS) – Essential workers can now pick up free masks, gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer at various locations in Coachella that were donated by a local pharmacy, it was announced Friday.

La Botica HealthMart Pharmacy in Coachella donated the supplies with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, particularly in the eastern Coachella Valley, where the rate of spread has outpaced the rest of the valley, city officials said.

“In times of trouble, we all need to come together to help one another,” said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez. “We commend La Botica Healthmart for demonstrating the spirit of Coachella and going above and beyond to give back to our community.”

Bottles of hand sanitizer picked up as part of the service can be refilled at La Botica HealthMart Pharmacy for free later on, officials said.

Cities in the eastern Coachella Valley lead the region in coronavirus cases. Coachella has 606 confirmed cases as of Friday morning, and in Indio, 666 cases were reported, according to data from the Riverside University Health System.

In comparison, Palm Springs, which boasts a similar population to Coachella, reported 178 cases as of Friday morning.

The free supplies can be picked up at:

— La Botica HealthMart Pharmacy, 49281 Grapefruit Blvd., #2;

— Cardenas Market, 50037 Cesar Chavez St.;

— Smart and Final Extra!, 49978 Cesar Chavez St. and;

— Walmart Neighborhood Market, 83053 Avenue 48.