Riverside County Rounds Up Week With Second-Highest Deaths and Cases Statewide

Riverside County health officials Friday announced 250 new coronavirus infections leaving the past week as the highest jumps in cases since the pandemic began.

Tuesday there were 384 new cases, 321 on Wednesday and 329 cases on Friday; resulting to more than 1,000 cases this week.

Cases countywide now stands at 10,490 with the death toll up to 383 after officials reported six more fatalities Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 114 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 281 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 180 cases, 12 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 65 cases, 5 deaths

Palm Desert: 243 cases, 27 deaths

Indian Wells: 16 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 170 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 688 cases, 12 deaths

Coachella: 615 cases, 9 deaths

Thousand Palms: 22 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 17 cases, no deaths

Thermal: 42 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 93 cases, 4 deaths

North Shore: 41 cases, no deaths

Oasis: 59 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 2 cases

Cabazon: 10 cases, 1 death

The number of hospitalized patients on Friday is now 238, which includes 71 being treated in intensive care units.

This includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County.

There are also 5,896 recoveries reported in the county.

The hospitalization tally includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County, which received upwards of 100 patients from Imperial County beginning in the last two weeks of May.

More than 145,000 residents have been tested for the coronavirus in Riverside County, or more than 4% of the county’s population of nearly 2.5 million. Documented recoveries from COVID-19 total 5,714.

Starting Friday, motels, gyms, bars and other businesses will be allowed to reopen, having been shuttered due to state-at-home orders. Guests can expect to see a cap on capacity, social-distancing protocols and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Riverside County health officials are urging residents to remember the importance of continuing safe health practices as the county passed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

“The 10,000-case figure is a stark reminder that coronavirus is still active in the community and we need to continue the health practices that previously helped us flatten the curve,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System-Public Health.

Health officials have long urged residents to wear face coverings whenever they leave the home and maintain social distancing in public areas. Frequent hand washing is also an important way to slow the spread of coronavirus.

As Riverside County expands the economy and opens areas for more public interaction, health officials said they expected an increase in cases. It is not known what trends will hold for the novel virus during the summer, however, many viruses do slow during the summer months.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/12/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.