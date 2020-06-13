Local Nail Salon Prepares to Re-open

Hair salons and barbershops have been open for over two weeks now, and on Friday state officials gave the green light for nail salons to open on June 19th. NBC Palm Springs spoke to a local salon owner who is making preparations to welcome customers for that long-awaited Mani, Pedi.

Local salon owner Jeanette Charnay wears two different hats, with her business offering both hair and nail services

She re-opened a couple of weeks ago for hair appointments when the county gave the green light to do so. And now with nail salons set to re-open next week, she will be applying what she learned on the hair side to her nail services.

“The main thing is to make sure that everything is absolutely disinfected, we want to make sure that our first client comes into a sterile environment,” said Jeannette Charnay, Owner of J Charnay Salon.

Each station, whether it, be for hair or nails will be disinfected after each use.

“We completely wipe everything down and wash our hands, not just hand sanitizer, but wash our hands and always wear a mask,” explained Charnay.

Plexiglass will also be installed at nail stations and stylists and technicians are also being urged to get certified and stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information.

“You can get certified for COVID-19 with the state board of cosmetology and our stylists have done that, I urge our nail people to do that as well as our skincare technicians,” added Charnay.

And your usual go-to spot may look a little bare as nail polish displays may have been removed to reduce the number of touchpoints and human interaction will be minimal.

“This is an environment where normally people come to be close and to feel relaxed and to not have to be constantly thinking. utensils are a big deal and I think that’s why they had a hard time letting people come back, it’s that constant clipping, clipping the toenails, clipping the skin. they have to really make sure that that’s 100% sterilized,” said Charnay.

Charnay says second to sterilization, her top priority is to relieve some stress.

“I’m obviously talking mostly about sterilization, but when you come in here we don’t want you to feel like you are walking into a hospital. we want you to come in and feel relaxed,” explained Charnay.

Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time and people can book a nail appointment starting June 19th.