Palm Springs Fireworks Spectacular Canceled

The City of Palm Springs announced they have canceled this years Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Due to the fact that the state of California is prohibiting large gatherings there will be no fireworks this year,” said Cynthia Alvarado-Crawford, director of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation. “We thank our Palm Springs residents for their understanding.”

The city traditionally hosts the fireworks show at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road.

As of now, Agua Caliente Casino Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage will still be hosting its annual Fireworks Spectacular. At 9 p.m., the display will start and will air LIVE on KPSE (Ch. 20) and re-air at 11pm on KMIR (NBC).