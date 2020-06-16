Palm Springs Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Palm Springs Police Department announced Tuesday an officer tested positive for coronavirus.

They also stated an additional nine officers are in quarantine.

In a statement posted on Facebook the department says:

When COVID 19 was announced, The Palm Springs Police Department worked tirelessly to ensure our staff had PPE’s ready to keep them protected while serving the public. Unfortunately, we were notified this past weekend that one of our police officers tested positive for COVID-19. The officer unfortunately learned of the exposure while at work and has been quarantined away from work and his family for the next 14 days. Out of an abundance of caution, 9 additional officers that had contact with the officer have also been quarantined away from work and their families for the next 14 days. It should be noted that we do not have any presumptive positive cases among the 9 employees who had contact with the officer. Our officers come to work every day knowing the danger they face with COVID 19. They do so out of commitment and responsibility to the community they serve. The quarantine of 10 officers has a significant impact to our overall operations. However, our agency has prepared for the loss of an entire shift and has made contingencies in staffing that will allow us to continue to serve the public without interruption. PSPD is currently tracking the most recent information to understand how it is affecting our workforce. Please keep our officers in your thoughts as they recover from COVID 19 and for those who have been separated from their friends and family for the next two weeks. We will keep the public posted on the recovery and return of our staff. Additionally, the officer who tested positive for COVID 19 is assigned to our graveyard patrol unit working from 9pm – 7am. PSPD has reached out to all members of the public who may have had contact with the officer to inform them of the officer’s COVID 19 status.

No other information is provided at this time.