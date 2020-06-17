Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District Employee Dies of Coronavirus

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District says an employee of theirs has died from coronavirus.

The company was informed of Fernando Fregoso’s diagnosis on June 10 and was told on June 11 that he had died from the virus.

District facilities were closed early June 10 after learning of the diagnosis to be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

The General Manager, in consultation with the President of the Board of Directors, decided to close the facilities from June 11 to 24, 2020, to allow our employees time to practice social distancing and to be tested for COVID-19.

During this period, they learned that at least two more employee had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, they extended the closure of their facilities through June 24, 2020, to allow additional time for testing/re-testing, self-assessment, and social distancing.

In a statement from Coachella Valley MVCD they say:

We continue to take the threat of this virus seriously and we are carefully balancing essential work functions to continuously protect the health and safety of the public from vector and mosquito-borne illnesses. At each step, we have been taking precautions to safeguard employees and the public. This is a very challenging moment for our District and our community but we will get through this by taking care of ourselves and one another. Thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding.

There are currently 11,951 cases in Riverside County.