Construction Plans Halted for new Palm Springs Arena due to coronavirus

Construction on the highly anticipated Palm Springs Arena are on hold once again due to coronavirus.

Construction for the 10,000 seat arena was first halted in February due to “extenuating circumstances” and was expected to pick back up in April.

This is according to documents and emails obtained by the Desert Sun.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is partners with the Oak View Group to construct the $250 million arena.

The arena was set to open in the fall of 2021.

