Jury Duty Continues in Riverside County With New Precautions

Jury Duty is resuming in Riverside County with a much different look in wake of COVID-19.

Social distancing measures are in place with only five jurors sitting in the box and the rest scattered across the courtroom.

Reporting times will be staggered to avoid people waiting together and hardships can be submitted by forms right when jurors arrive.

All court business will be live streamed starting Monday June 22.

“This is a learning process for everybody,” said Judge Harold Hopp, “we’ve got jury trials starting, but this is kind of a new process. I’m sure we’re going to learn some things as we go and modify our procedures.”

Judge Hopp emphasizes only the juror pool will be brought in the courtroom, everyone else will be dismissed beforehand.

“We’re getting back to normal, but we are not there yet,” said Judge Hopp.