Palm Desert host Patriotic Listening party in place of annual fireworks display and concert

The City of Palm Desert is encouraging residents to head outside on Saturday, July 4, starting at 9 p.m. and tune in and turn up their radios or other devices as two local radio stations – 98.5 the Bull and U-92.7 – play a section of favorite patriotic tunes in synchronized stereo.

The City says the goal is to let music and freedom ring out under the stars for all to hear and they encourage residents and visitors to post pictures of their listening party experiences on social media using the hashtag #UnitePalmDesert.

The City is also working with select local restaurants that will offer Independence Day “picnic baskets” which holiday revelers can pre-order and enjoy at home before, during, or after the listening party.

The musical pyrotechnics that will highlight this unique event are being offered in lieu of the City’s traditional annual fireworks display and concert in Civic Center Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listening party participants are encouraged to observe all public health guidelines including social distancing and face coverings, if appropriate.

The listening party is part of Unite Palm Desert, a campaign created to support and rally Palm Desert residents and businesses through the pandemic and beyond.

In addition to fun events, Unite Palm Desert includes serious initiatives such as the City’s economic relief package, which is expected to deliver up to $3 million in public support across the community.

The umbrella relief package includes no-interest loans to small businesses, a hospitality incentive program, community grants, emergency rental assistance, homelessness assistance, and more.

Unite Palm Desert involves a wide variety of community and regional partners including: FIND Food Bank; the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce; El Paseo Parking; Business Improvement District; Joslyn Center; Living Desert Zoo & Botanical Gardens; McCallum Theatre; Palm Desert High School; and Desert Willow Golf Resort.

For more information about Unite Palm Desert and the City’s Independence Day listening party, you can visit DiscoverPalmDesert.org.