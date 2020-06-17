Riverside County Confirms Opening of Personal Care Businesses

Additional personal care businesses, including nail salons and body art shops, may reopen in Riverside County on Friday (June 19) with increased measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. These businesses are part of the state’s new guidance to include more industries in accelerated stage two.

These businesses, and all others currently open in Riverside County, must take proper steps to protect employees and customers during this pandemic. Detailed industry-specific guidance issued by the state explains what measures are necessary to continue to curb the spread of the virus. In addition, the Riverside County Economic Recovery Task Force will provide local guidance for these industries as well. Local and state guidance can be found at www.RivCoBizHelp.org.

Health officials remind residents that as people visit more places in the community, cases are expected to increase. For this reason, it is extremely important for everyone to take steps to protect themselves from coronavirus by continuing to wear face coverings and keeping six feet of distance between others. Frequent hand washing is also critical to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“We do not want to undo all the progress we’ve made in combating and slowing this disease,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “We welcome more Riverside County businesses reopening and we encourage people to support those businesses that are protecting their employees, because it also means they care about protecting their customers.”

The personal care businesses that will be eligible to open Friday include:

Nail services

Facial and esthetician services

Shaving, waxing and threading services

Massage therapy services

Body art, tattoo and piercing services

Hair salons and barber shops reopened May 26 as part of the state’s reopening plan.

In addition, the state provided clarification this week that wedding ceremonies may take place and residents may review the state’s cultural and religious services guidance issued previously. However, wedding receptions are not allowed under the state’s stay at home order. Libraries may also reopen as part of the previous retail guidance issued by the state. To read these state guidelines, visit www.RivCoBizHelp.org.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

This article is from the County of Riverside.