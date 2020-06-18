Deputies Arrest Suspect Wanted in May 25 Palm Desert Armed Robbery

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Thursday announced the arrest of convicted felon accused in a May 25 armed robbery in Palm Desert.

Freddy Edgardo Orellana, 28, of Indio was taken into custody Wednesday and booked at the Indio jail on suspicion of armed robbery and being in the possession of a loaded firearm, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Ternes.

Orellana was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 111 in Palm Desert, according to Ternes. While searching Orellana’s car, deputies reported finding a loaded handgun that was allegedly used in the robbery, the sergeant said.

No additional information was immediately released regarding the robbery.