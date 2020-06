WATCH: Manny the Movie Guy sits down with Kevin Bacon

NBC Palm Springs’ Manny the Movie guy sits down with Kevin Bacon to talk about “You Should Have Left” and “The Paranormal”.

Kevin Bacon returns with his “Stir of Echoes” writer and director David Koepp for the new horror flick “You Should Have Left.” Manny the Movie Guy talks to the actor about making the movie, the modern haunted house, and if he’s a believer of the paranormal.

From Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, “You Should Have Left” is now available on demand.