Board Authorizes Budget Increase for Bridge Project

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized a nearly $3 million increase in the budget for a project to replace a historic bridge connecting Riverside and Jurupa Valley.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board signed off on a proposal by the Riverside County Transportation & Land Management Agency to augment Market Street Bridge Replacement Project allocations by $2.98 million.

The original project budget was $1.27 million, and it is now $4.25 million. The prior spending plan was tied mainly to environmental studies; the amended budget applies to final development of plans and specifications, as well as construction.

Since 2016, TLMA has been working with the cities of Riverside and Jurupa Valley — in whose jurisdictions the 40-yard span is located — to move forward with replacement.

The concrete bridge was built in 1958 and is considered a primary artery for motorists going between the cities. During peak travel hours, the two-lane corridor is packed with traffic, and the replacement project calls for installing a four-lane span to ease vehicular flow.

An initial environmental impact report has been completed and approved, and San Diego-based Dokken Engineering is working to complete the final phase development plan, according to TLMA documents.

The bulk of funding for the project is being provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation, under the Federal Highway Bridge Program. Other funding sources include the cities of Jurupa Valley and Riverside.

The county has not committed any funds. However, TLMA is the managing entity, overseeing all aspects of the project, by mutual consent of the cities, and hence the county is the final authority on all spending.

The project is expected to get underway in the next two years and be completed by 2024.