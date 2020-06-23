Deputy Involved Shooting in Palm Desert leaves one person dead

PALM DESERT (CNS) – An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of an allegedly armed man by one or more Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responding to an alarm call at a gun store in Palm Desert.

The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene, sheriff’s Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 41-000 block of Boardwalk.

According to Pecoraro, deputies responding to an alarm call at the gun store located a car that had plowed into the front entrance. An armed man then exited the gun store, when at least one deputy fatally shot him, Pecoraro said.

Sheriff’s officials declined to specify the name of the business, but C.V. Guns & Tackle at 41-945 Boardwalk is the only gun store in the area.

It was not immediately clear if the man fired shots at deputies.

Deputies involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave, Pecoraro said, but their names were not released.