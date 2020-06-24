Dringk Announces Temporary Closure

Dringk Eatery and Bar in Rancho Mirage announced a temporary closure Wednesday following kickback after their re-opening and a busy Father’s Day weekend.

“Since opening, the hate on our guests, staff and family has come to a point where we have made the decision to close until further notice. Until which time we can safely open without threats to the wonderful people and staff that love Dringk. The brand of Dringk is about love and belonging to a wonderful community. No one should get hate from trying to survive or make sense of these times,” Dringk owner, Kurt said in a Facebook post.

He also said they have changed the entire layout and followed all guidelines during food service. Including running at 1/2 capacity on weekend night and putting up noticed to wear masks.

“While we have had notices to wear masks it is hard for everyone. We get that and wish everyone could come in and be free but sadly that is not the case. The divide in society to wear or not wear is huge,” he said in the post.

There is no date mentioned of when they will consider reopening, but it is mentioned that to-go service will be announced shortly.