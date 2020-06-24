Winning Powerball Ticket sold in Indio

A California Lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Indio has won a $1,454,675 prize. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers (67-10-31-63-41) from Saturday night’s draw, missing only the red Powerball number (5).

The winning ticket was purchased at Ralphs Grocery Store, located at 49908 Jefferson Street in Indio. We will not know the identity of the winner until that person claims their prize and the ticket is verified by the California Lottery.

Claim processing periods are not affected by the health crisis at this time. In order to claim a prize, winners should mail their winning ticket and claim form. Forms and detailed mailing instruction can be found on the CA Lottery website.

In addition to supporting public education, the Lottery also provides essential revenue to the local retailers that sell tickets. This money directly helps local businesses – most of which are independently-owned by entrepreneurs who are trying to stay afloat during these difficult times. The retailer will receive an estimated $7,273 in commission for selling the winning ticket.

This information is from The California Lottery.