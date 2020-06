Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Vandalism in La Quinta

Several businesses were vandalized Wednesday in the 79000 block of Corporate Center Drive in La Quinta.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Marco Trujillo in connection to the incident for felony vandalism and a probation violation.

Businesses in the area include Lab Corp, Coachella Valley Care and Balboa Thrift and Loan.

No other details were provided.