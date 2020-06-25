Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Indio Neighborhood

INDIO (CNS) – A homicide investigation was underway Thursday in Indio after a man was found fatally shot in a residential neighborhood.

Indio police responded to a disturbance call about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 85-100 block of Armata Street, just south of Fred Waring Drive, according to police spokesman Ben Guitron.

A caller reported hearing a gunshot after a disturbance in the neighborhood, Guitron said. Responding officers found a man in his 20s, whose name was not immediately released, lying near the sidewalk, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Despite first responders’ efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The slaying is the fourth homicide reported in Indio this year.

Police have not yet arrested a suspect, and are urging anybody who may have any information to call Indio police at 760-391-4051. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Coachella Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.