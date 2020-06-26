501 New Cases Reported Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 501 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and three additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 15,643 cases and 438 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 246 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 552 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 268 cases, 16 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 90 cases, 9 deaths

Palm Desert: 360 cases, 29 deaths

Indian Wells: 17 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 246 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 1,190 cases, 25 deaths

Coachella: 1,000 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 38 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 35 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 74 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 162 cases, 4 deaths

North Shore: 61 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 93 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 7 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 14 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 318 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 105 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 7,383.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/26/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.