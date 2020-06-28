Governor Newsom orders bars to close in 7 CA counties; recommends closure in 8 additional counties

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered bars to close in 7 California counties, and recommended they close in 8 additional counties.

Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare are among the counties that must shut down bars due to the spread of Covid-19.

Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura counties have been recommended to shut down bars by the state.

You can see Governor Newsom’s tweet with the announcement here.