Three Men Arrested for Murder in 2017 Missing Couple Case

On Saturday the Riverside Sheriff’s Department said in a press release they arrested three men in connection with the murders of missing couple Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran.

Twenty-eight-year-old Manuel Rios of Coachella, 32-year-old Abraham Fregoso of Indio 41-year-old Jesus Ruiz Jr. of Stockton were arrested for murder and booked into local Riverside County jails. A photo is not available for Manuel Rios at this time.

The couple went missing on May, 12, 2017. It’s not clear when the case went from a missing persons’ case to a homicide investigation.

According to reports, that day in May, Audrey left her sister’s Coachella home to pick up Jonathan from an outing with friends around 8 p.m., other than a picture of the couple sent via text from Audrey’s phone to her mom, no one heard from them. Jonathan was last seen at his Palm Desert apartment earlier that day.

The following day, Audrey’s car was was found on the shoulder of the westbound 10 freeway in Beaumont.

The sheriff’s department says they are still investigating the case and encourage the public to call the tipline with information (760) 393-3544.

