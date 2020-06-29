All Bars Ordered to Close in Riverside County

Riverside County public health officials ordered all brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs to close until further notice.

The order, issued Monday, goes into effect Tuesday, June 30 at 2:01 AM, just days before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Those business that offer sit-down, dine-in meals are allowed to remain open and alcohol may only be sold in the same transaction as a meal.

This order comes just one day after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura due to the rising spread of COVID-19.

The total known infections stands at 15,643, with the death toll at 438 and documented patient recoveries totaling 7,383, according to the Riverside University Health System.

According to RUHS data, 318 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in county hospitals as of Friday, seven more than Thursday, with 105 of those patients being treated in ICUs, up by 10.

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” Newsom added in a statement issued later Sunday. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus. Wear a face covering and keep physically distant outside the home. Don’t gather in groups, and if you are older or have a condition that puts you at higher risk of COVID-19, protect yourself by staying home.”