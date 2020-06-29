Crews Battling Brush Fire in Palm Springs

Taylor Martinez

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out just before 11:00 Monday morning in Palm Springs.

The fire is approximately 10 acres and located on the south side of Tramway Road.

No cause has been announced.

Crews are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.