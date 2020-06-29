Crews Battling Brush Fire in Palm Springs

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out just before 11:00 Monday morning in Palm Springs.

The fire is approximately 10 acres and located on the south side of Tramway Road.

ALERT- Fire units are on scene of a rapidly moving fire on the south side of tramway road, PSFD and CAL FIRE are attempting to catch the approximately 10 acre fire, multiple fire units and air support are responding pic.twitter.com/LTTHcaggdF — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) June 29, 2020

No cause has been announced.

Crews are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.