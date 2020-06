Manny Talks to Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams for “Eurovision Song Contest”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is currently the No. 1 show on Netflix, it’s about the story of the group Fire Saga (Will Ferrell as Lars and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit) and their quest to win the Eurovision Song Contest.

Manny the Movie Guy talks to both Ferrell and McAdams about the making of the movie, and what song gets them into the groove?