Homicide Investigation Underway in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday in Palm Springs into the shooting death of a 44-year-old man found wounded in a truck who ultimately died due to his injuries, police said.

Police received a 911 call about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday from Curt Padilla of Palm Desert who said he was shot near Tramview Road and North Indian Canyon Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Responding officers found Padilla seated in his car but unconscious and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They summoned paramedics, who rushed him to an area hospital where he later died.

Police on Wednesday said they believe Padilla was shot while seated in his black 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, and asked for help from the public in finding the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Detective Jimenez at 760-323-8136. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.