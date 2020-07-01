Man Arrested in Alleged Murder of Missing Coachella Valley Couple Due in Court

BANNING (CNS) – A felon accused in the killing of a Coachella Valley couple who went missing more than three years ago is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Jesus Ruiz Jr., 41, is suspected of helping two other men after they allegedly killed Audrey Moran, 26, and Jonathan Reynoso, 28, sometime after the couple disappeared on May 10, 2017.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said during a news conference Tuesday the victims were known to their alleged killers, but would not comment further.

VIEW THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

Bianco told reporters the arrests stemmed from a three-year investigation that included more than 50 search warrants and hundreds of interviews. He said investigators had recently discovered what were believed to be the couple’s remains, which were located somewhere in the Coachella Valley.

He said the DNA results, however, had not yet come back to verify the identity of the remains.

“The investigation that led us to the remains indicate we did find them,” Bianco said, but he would not be more specific about where and when the bodies were found.

Ruiz Jr. was taken into custody in Stockton on Friday, but he has spent most of his life as a Coachella Valley resident, Bianco said.

Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella, had been in custody since February in an unrelated case when he was charged in the killings.

Abraham Fregoso Jr., 32, of Indio, was serving time in a California state prison in San Luis Obispo when he was transferred back to a Riverside County jail to face his charges. Fregoso was convicted last year of possessing a controlled substance for sale in Riverside County, a felony. Online records from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records indicate he would have been eligible for parole next January.

Rios is charged with two counts of murder, and Fregoso is charged with one count of murder. Both face a special circumstance allegation of killing a witness of a crime, which make the defendants eligible to receive the death penalty if convicted, although Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said on Tuesday a decision on whether to seek capital punishment has not yet been made.

Ruiz Jr., who was convicted in 2013 in Riverside County for a being a felon in possession of a firearm, is charged with two counts of being an accessory to murder after the fact. His scheduled video arraignment from lockup is set for Wednesday before a judge at the Banning Justice Center, according to Marita Ford, a Riverside County Superior Court spokeswoman. The nature of his alleged involvement was not disclosed.

His two co-defendants are scheduled to be arraigned the following day, Ford said.

During the news conference on Tuesday, Bianco deflected most of the questions posed by reporters, citing an ongoing investigation he said could yield additional witnesses or the identities of additional people involved. He declined to discuss a motive for the killings.

Hestrin said he was “very confident” that the charges against the three men were warranted.

At least two digging operations were reported in east valley residential neighborhoods in the recent past, including one in Indio and another in Coachella, where sheriff’s deputies were seen evacuating large swaths of Earth with heavy machinery. Bianco confirmed these digs were related to the investigation.

Moran was last heard from when she left her Coachella home to pick up Reynoso, who may have been returning to the Coachella Valley from the Brawley area the day the couple went missing, according to investigators.

Moran said she was going to give Reynoso a ride to his Palm Desert home, but the SUV she drove was found parked on the side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont two days after the pair were last heard from.

A police bloodhound detected their scent near the SUV, but the trail disappeared about 50 feet from the vehicle.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and urged anybody with additional information to call the department’s missing persons tip line at 760- 393-3544.