New Agua Caliente Casino On Track to Open in 2020

The new Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City is a project that has not slowed down, even while enduring this pandemic. NBC Palm Springs got an exclusive inside tour on how the casino is coming along and the new attractions people can look forward too.

The Agua Caliente band of Cahuilla Indians broke ground in early November 2019 starting what they called a large scale investment. And despite the pandemic, the project is on track to being completed by the end of the year.

“As far as the speed goes, we just have a great crew, a great team, they’re very efficient, they work quickly. we have about 165 to 190 workers here on a daily basis,” said Reid Milanovich, Vice Chairman of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

“It’s going to help increase the momentum to what we’ve already built within our arts and entertainment district, it’s going to complement the Mary Pickford Movie Theatre. the casino is just going to make it even better,” said Stone James, Economic Development Director with Cathedral City.

With 500 lot machines and 8 table games, the casino will also feature retail stores and restaurants, but it’s not quite set in stone as to what shops and good eats the casino will feature.

“We’re going to have two restaurants in here, one is going to be our sports bar, very similar to 360 Sports Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage and then we’ll have a sit-down cafe and we can release those names at a later time down the road,” added Milanovich.

Another big attraction will be the indoor/outdoor pavilion, letting people experience the great ambiance of the Coachella valley.

“There’s going to be a bar inside here and this big opening here is outdoors, and it can be opened and closed that way guests can both inside and outside and enjoy,” explained Milanovich.

We also were able to see a visual of what the casino will look like once finished. And as the project moves along the casino is keeping COVID-19 in mind.

“We’ll make minor adjustments here and there to reflect the environment moving forward. the most positive feedback we’ve been getting especially from people who have seen these renderings is this outdoor area,” added Milanovich.

Milanovich says their goal is to open by the end of 2020, saying they are on track to do so.