Weather
Jerry’s Thursday Forecast
Taylor Martinez
July 2, 2020 12:26 PM
Weather
Jerry stephan
nbc palm springs
Weather
Video
Jerry's Thursday Forecast
July 2, 2020
NBCares
Cultural Center
drive in movie
NBC Cares
Palm Springs
sandie newton
Video
NBCares Silver Linings: Drive-in Movie
July 2, 2020
Community
Local
dining
nbc palm springs
no indoor dining
Palm Desert
Palm Springs
Rancho Mirage
restaurants
tougher restrictions
Video
Local Restaurants Adapt to Gov. Newsom's Tougher Restrictions
July 2, 2020
Crime
copper
IID
imperial
nbc palm springs
Thief
Imperial Irrigation District on the Lookout For Copper Thieves
July 1, 2020
#trending
Bachelorette
hannah brown
luke p
nbc palm springs
Company Seeks Enforcement of $120,000 Award Against Bachelorette Contestant
July 1, 2020
