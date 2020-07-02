99° F
100° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
National
#Trending
Sports
Coronavirus
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Desert Living Now
NBCares
Weekly Rundown
GCVCC Member of the Week
My Local Valley
About Us
News Team
tv
99° F
100° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast 7 2 2020
Mike Everett
July 2, 2020 6:15 PM
View More
Related Articles
Local
New funds to help restore the Salton sea
Community
Local
Palm Springs Strengthens Face Covering Order; Citations Can Be Issued
Local
Promising Jobs Report in June