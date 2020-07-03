High-speed train could soon go from Apple Valley to Las Vegas

Caltrans has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the Town of Apple Valley and Las Vegas.

The proposed XpressWest project will construct a 170-mile long, electric high-speed passenger rail system that will run along I-15’s median, protected by barriers.

Approximately 135 miles of the system will be in California.

The project will be privately financed.

XpressWest expects to create more than 10,000 jobs during the project’s construction with another 500 permanent new jobs post-construction.

No word yet on when this project will begin or an estimated time of completion.