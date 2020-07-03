730 New COVID19 Cases Reported Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 730 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and 14 additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 19,450 cases and 479 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 306 cases, 3 deaths

Cathedral City: 700 cases, 5 deaths

Palm Springs: 345 cases, 16 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 108 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 436 cases, 30 deaths

Indian Wells: 22 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 305 cases, 11 deaths

Indio: 1,509 cases, 34 deaths

Coachella: 1,233 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 57 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 51 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 79 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 189 cases, 5 deaths

North Shore: 68 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 127 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 12 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 20 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 479 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 120 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 8,352.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday implemented a ban on indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, theaters and museums in what he termed a precautionary move to address the “particularly concerning” spike in infections in 19 counties on the state’s “watch list.”

The new state mandate barring indoor activities at the venues is slated to last three weeks.

Bars countywide were ordered closed Monday by a new public health order. They had been allowed to reopen on June 12, after having previously been shut down as part of the governor’s stay-at-home order issued March 19.

Health officials said there are higher COVID-19 exposure risks in bars. They also said recent demonstrations calling for law enforcement reform in Riverside County and elsewhere were likely additional hotbeds for viral contact.

According to the Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, the county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 screening is running close to 12%, while the state’s preferred benchmark is 8%.

Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the hospital bed usage rate countywide has been between 61% and 68% in recent days, while the intensive care bed usage has been between 95% and 99%. But Barton said most hospitals have the ability to quickly add bed space well beyond their licensed capacities.

The EMD director said only about one-quarter of the ICU beds countywide were currently needed for COVID-19 patients. The latest data indicate 120 coronavirus patients currently require intensive care.

Riverside County was advancing into Stage 3 of the governor’s four-stage public health de-regulation plan, but with COVID-19 cases spiking, and the renewed restrictions, that process is now on hold.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Article updated: 7/03/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.