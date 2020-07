Manny Talks to Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris for Netflix’s “Desperados”

“Desperados” is a raunchy comedy with a great big heart and speaks volumes about the power of friendship. Nasim Pedrad stars as Wesley, an unemployed Guidance Counselor looking for employment and love who goes on a blind date with Lamorne Morris’ Sean. What follows is a comedy of errors set in the beautiful Mexico. Manny the Movie Guy takes you behind-the-scenes as he talks to Pedrad and Morris about the making of the movie.

“Desperados” is now streaming on Netflix.