Nearly 150 Customers Lose Power in Mecca

MECCA (CNS) – Nearly 150 customers lost power Tuesday in Mecca, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

The utility reported the outage about 8 a.m. and said it was affecting 149 customers. As of 9 a.m., all but 42 customers had their electricity restored.

No restoration time was provided for the remaining customers, and no cause for the outage was given.