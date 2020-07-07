Over 500 New COVID-19 Cases and 20 Deaths Reported Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 546 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 20 new deaths bringing the counties total to 21,101 confirmed cases 506 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 342 cases, 3 deaths

Cathedral City: 754 cases, 6 deaths

Palm Springs: 381 cases, 16 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 114 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 497 cases, 30 deaths

Indian Wells: 22 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 352 cases, 11 deaths

Indio: 1,622 cases, 40 deaths

Coachella: 1,281 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 68 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 58 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 83 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 197 cases, 5 deaths

North Shore: 70 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 131 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 14 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 22 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 518 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 130 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 8,896.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday implemented a ban on indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, theaters and museums in what he termed a precautionary move to address the “particularly concerning” spike in infections in 19 counties on the state’s “watch list.”

The new state mandate barring indoor activities at the venues is slated to last three weeks.

Riverside County was advancing into Stage 3 of the governor’s four-stage public health de-regulation plan, but with COVID-19 cases spiking, and the renewed restrictions, that process is now on hold.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/07/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.