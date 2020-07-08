Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The victim, a 43-year-old male, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene of the 5:40 a.m. collision at Two Bunch Palms Trail and Cholla Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two Bunch Palms Trail was closed between Cholla Drive and Little Morongo Road for the investigation.

Based on evidence at the scene, officers determined the driver was westbound on Two Bunch Palms Trail in a maroon, 2006-2009 Lexus IS250.

This is an example photo of the vehicle believed to be involved.

The bicyclist was traveling in an unknown direction on Two Bunch Palms Trail in the middle of the roadway.

For unknown reasons, the Lexus struck the bicyclist and fled the scene.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision.

Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Officer James at (760) 329-6411 extension 351.