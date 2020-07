Police Investigate Shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Police in Desert Hot Springs are investigating a shooting in the 68100 block of Calle Las Tiendas near what appears to be the Palms Living Apartments.

The shooting was reported around 11:00 this morning.

When officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Desert Regional Medical Center.

There is no word on his condition.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This story will be updated at information becomes available.