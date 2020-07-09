County services to move to virtual methods

In response to the growing number of local coronavirus cases and sharply rising hospitalizations, county services will again be primarily offered through online methods, over the phone or by mail. The County Administrative Center, along with many other county buildings, will close to the public on Monday, July 13.

County government will continue to perform the services relied upon by residents, business owners and visitors. Community members should visit county department websites, or call for assistance on how to complete requests virtually. These virtual methods have allowed the county to continue to safely conduct important business throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic.

“Virtual methods have been long-standing and efficient ways to conduct business with the county. As one of the largest employers in the area, the county family is dedicated to providing high-quality services in a safe manner for our employees and visitors,” said County Executive Officer George Johnson. “Departments have diligently worked to add these safeguards to workspaces, including providing more telecommuting options. Returning to virtual means is one way the county is slowing the spread of the disease.”

County employees will telecommute when practical or continue to work in the office while maintaining social distance from other coworkers. When employees arrive at work, they will be asked health screening questions and required to wear a face covering or face shield. Employees reporting symptoms will be sent home until cleared to return to work.

Next Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting (July 14) will again be held virtually. Members of the public may watch and listen online at livestream.com/rivcolive or www.facebook.com/RivCoCOB/.

Community members may still speak before the board via telephone. To speak during public comment or on an agenda item, register with the Clerk of the Board’s Office at least 24 hours in advance online at www.rivcocob.org/comments. A follow up email with additional instructions will be provided.

Some essential facilities will continue to be open to the public, including health services, public safety services and cooling centers. County libraries will continue to offer curb-side services. Please call ahead to determine if a county facility is open to the public before visiting.

This information is from the Riverside County Officials