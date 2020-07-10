PSIFF Announces New Dates for 2021 Event

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Society has announced new dates for the 32nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The festival will move to Thursday, February 25, 2021 through Monday, March 8, 2021.

On Thursday, February 25, the annual Film Awards Gala will kick off the festival at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Full days of film screenings will begin February 26 including the Opening Night presentation that evening and will conclude with Best of Fest on March 8.

The date change is to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, filmmaker guests and partners and to make sure we can have a memorable and enjoyable festival experience.

Film submissions will be accepted beginning August 1 through FilmFreeway. Film Award Gala seats and tables and Festival passes will go on sale in October.