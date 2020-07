Walter Mercado’s Legacy in Netflix’s “Mucho Mucho Amor”

The new documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor” about the beloved Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado, is currently trending on Netflix. He was a bastion of love and peace to many and according to the film, he was a star now a constellation. Manny the Movie Guy takes us behind-the-scenes of the film with producer Alex Fumero and directors Kareem Tabsch and Cristina Costantini.