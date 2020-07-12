Palm Springs Breaks Heat Record as Triple-Digit Temperatures Continue

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Palms Springs broke a 62-year-old high temperature record Sunday as the mercury continued to hit triple digits in much of Riverside County as a result of a heat wave that will keep the region scorching hot through Monday.

Sunday’s highs reached 121 in Palm Springs, 115 in Thermal, 98 in Corona and 101 in Riverside, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record-high for this day in Palm Springs was 120 degrees in 1958 and again in 1985.

A strong system of high pressure building over Arizona and New Mexico will continue to usher in sweltering heat in most of Southern California through Monday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, while a heat advisory will last through 8 p.m. Sunday in the Riverside metropolitan area.

Monday’s highs are forecast to be 114 in Palm Springs, 115 in Thermal, 95 in Hemet and 94 in Riverside.

NWS officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

Slight cooling will arrive on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, forecasters said.