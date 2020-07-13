Body Found in Lake Piru, where officials believe missing actress Niya Rivera drowned

A body has been found at the Southern California lake where former ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera disappeared, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet Monday.

The body, which has not been identified, was discovered Monday morning at Lake Piru.

“Recovery is in progress,” tweeted the VCSO.

Authorities have been searching for Rivera, 33, since Wednesday. She had gone to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, according to authorities.

Rivera’s son was later seen on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be found. One life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another. Investigators found Rivera’s purse and her identification, but no other clues on the boat.

Rivera has been presumed dead.

