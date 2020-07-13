Fatal Car Crash On Highway 74 Near Pinyon Pines

PINYON PINES (CNS) – A motorist believed to be in his 80s was killed Monday when his vehicle plunged more than 75 feet off a mountainside while traveling on Highway 74 near Pinyon Pines.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 10 a.m. near Bighorn Drive, about eight miles south of Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found the man, who was not identified, dead at the scene, they said.

The driver was a man in his 80s who was driving alone, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hector Gutierrez.

No additional information was immediately available.