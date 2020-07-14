Suspect Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Hit-and-Run

Update 7/14/20:

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced Tuesday morning an arrest has been made following a deadly hit-and-run the morning of July 8 in the area of Two Bunch Palms Trail between Cholla Drive and Little Morongo Road.

31-year-old Yesenia Bibriesca was arrest after officers received a lead matching the description of the suspected vehicle involved.

Detectives contacted Bibriesca who identified herself as the owner of the red Lexus and was determined to be the driver at the time of the incident.

Bibriesca was booked for felony hit-and-run.

Update 7/9/20:

A bicyclist who was fatally struck in a hit- and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Jones of Palm Springs.

Police are still searching for the driver of a 2006- to 2009-model year maroon Lexus IS 250 sedan. The car was last traveling westbound on Two Bunch Palms Trail toward Little Morongo Road.

Henson said crashes involving bicycles are uncommon in the area, which is relatively undeveloped.

Witnesses are asked to call Officer Chris James at 760-329-2904, ext. 351. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 760-341- STOP.

Original article 7/8/20:

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The victim, a 43-year-old male, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene of the 5:40 a.m. collision at Two Bunch Palms Trail and Cholla Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two Bunch Palms Trail was closed between Cholla Drive and Little Morongo Road for the investigation.

Based on evidence at the scene, officers determined the driver was westbound on Two Bunch Palms Trail in a maroon, 2006-2009 Lexus IS250.

This is an example photo of the vehicle believed to be involved.

The bicyclist was traveling in an unknown direction on Two Bunch Palms Trail in the middle of the roadway.

For unknown reasons, the Lexus struck the bicyclist and fled the scene.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision.

Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Officer James at (760) 329-6411 extension 351.