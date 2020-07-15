One Person Dead in Desert Hot Springs Crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday morning when a car overturned in Desert Hot Springs, police said.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Mission Lakes Boulevard and Little Morongo Road, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Responding officers found a car upside down with one person trapped inside. Firefighters pronounced one person dead at the scene, but the victim’s name was not released.

Paramedics treated another occupant at the scene, who suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. That person was released after treatment.

There was no immediate word on how many vehicles were involved.

Police are investigating the crash.