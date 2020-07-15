San Joaquin Valley College Announces New Vocational Nursing Program

San Joaquin Valley College announced a new Vocational Nursing Certificate program at three campuses including Bakersfield, Rancho Mirage and Santa Maria.

SJVC’s Vocational Nursing program prepares students for careers as healthcare professionals where they can acquire the knowledge to care for patients in a variety of professional settings.

Vocational Nursing students will learn about direct patient care, assessment, diagnostic measurements, procedures and treatments. The program includes a clinical rotation which allows students to further their studies in a real-world medical environment. This hands-on clinical training enhances the learning experience and allows students to develop a work history while completing their studies.

“We are pleased to expand our successful Vocational Nursing program beyond the SJVC Visalia campus’s degree program,” said President of SJVC, Nick Gomez. “Nurses are critical team members that enhance patient-care outcomes. Expanding our Vocational Nursing program to these additional communities will help them adapt to the challenges and embrace the opportunities of an ever-evolving healthcare field,” added Gomez. “We are also serving and supporting these communities by helping them meet the increased demand for well-educated nursing professionals.”

Students will be able to earn their Vocational Nursing Certificate in as few as 14 months or an Associate Degree in as few as 16 months. The program also prepares graduates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Graduates who pass the NCLEX-PN are licensed by the Board of Vocational Nursing and are authorized to use the credential Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN).

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses work alongside doctors and registered nurses in a variety of different medical settings including hospitals, medical offices, clinics and correctional facilities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of licensed vocational nurses is projected to grow 11 percent from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.

While the national employment of licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses is expected to grow at a faster rate than the average of other occupations, the outlook in California is even more promising. The California Employment Development Department anticipates the number of licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses to increase by 17 percent between 2016 and 2026.

This information is from San Joaquin Valley College