Two Men Shot in Desert Hot Springs, Police Investigating

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Two men were shot and injured in Desert Hot Springs, police said Wednesday.

At about midnight, Desert Hot Springs police officers patrolling the area of Seventh Street and West Drive heard gunshots. The officers responded to the area of Santa Cruz Road and West Drive, where two men were found wounded inside a car.

The men, whose names were not released, were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, according to reports from the scene.

No arrests were reported.