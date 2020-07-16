806 new coronavirus cases, eight new deaths reported Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 806 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases the last 24-hours, bringing the total to 28,177 confirmed cases county wide.

Eight new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 585 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 497 cases, 6 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,062 cases, 11 deaths

Palm Springs: 535 cases, 19 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 151 cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 620 cases, 36 deaths

Indian Wells: 26 cases, 1 death

La Quinta: 456 cases, 14 deaths

Indio: 2,061 cases, 46 deaths

Coachella: 1,553 cases, 15 deaths

Thousand Palms: 101 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 71 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 99 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 235 cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 82 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 175 cases, 1 death

Sky Valley: 20 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 27 cases, 1 death

Anza: 7 cases, no deaths

At this time ages 18-39 is the group with the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 11,803.

Currently, 531 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 134 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 10,271.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

The seven-day average positivity rate — the daily percentage of people who are tested and turn out to be positive for the virus — is just under 16% in the county.

Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors last week that of the county’s 17 hospitals, six are operating at maximum capacity. But they are “not overwhelmed” because all of the medical facilities are able to add spare cushion on short notice, exceeding licensed capacities by 30% if necessary, as happened during the 2017 flu outbreak, he said.

Ratcheting up restrictions he put in place two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced an executive order directing that indoor activity in gyms, hair salons, houses of worship, malls and non-critical offices be stopped.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state’s pandemic monitoring list — including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” the governor said. “We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus.”

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/16/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.