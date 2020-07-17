17-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Fatal DHS Shooting

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was in custody Friday on suspicion of murder after a shooting in Desert Hot Springs killed one man and wounded another.

The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Santa Cruz Road, near West Drive, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and found three men inside a car, two of them shot. The two victims, whose names were not released, were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. One of them died in the hospital, while the other was treated and released.

Police arrested a 17-year-old man, whose name was also not released, within 12 hours of the shooting, and he was later charged with murder, police said.

No motive in the shooting was released, nor was any additional information.