Manny the Movie Guy Previews Heartland Film’s Indy Shorts

I’m an Indiana boy at heart having lived there during my formative years in America. And the state also boasts one of my favorite film festivals in the world, the Heartland Film Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana. They are getting ready to unveil Indy Shorts on the 21st, take a look at how they’re going to continue with the fest during the pandemic. Heartland president Craig Prater, who is no stranger to Palm Springs, reveals new and exciting ways the festival is bringing Academy Award-qualifying films to your home. For more information, visit the Indy Shorts website.