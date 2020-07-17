518 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths reported Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 518 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases the last 24-hours, bringing the total to 28,695 confirmed cases countywide.

Two new deaths were also reported bringing the counties total to 587 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 513 (+16) cases, 6 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,081 (+19) cases, 13 (+2) deaths

Palm Springs: 544 (+9) cases, 19 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 153 (+2) cases, 12 deaths

Palm Desert: 629 (+9) cases, 36 deaths

Indian Wells: 27 (+1) cases, 1 death

La Quinta: 463 (+7) cases, 14 deaths

Indio: 2,090 (+29) cases, 46 deaths

Coachella: 1,577 (+24) cases, 15 deaths

Thousand Palms: 105 (+4) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 75 (+4) cases, 1 death

Thermal: 107 (+8) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 243 (+8) cases, 6 deaths

North Shore: 82 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 175 cases, 1 death

Sky Valley: 20 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 27 cases, 1 death

Anza: 7 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 has the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 12,034. This is an additional 231 cases than the day before.

Currently, 535 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 130 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 10,416.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

The seven-day average positivity rate — the daily percentage of people who are tested and turn out to be positive for the virus — is just under 16% in the county.

Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors last week that of the county’s 17 hospitals, six are operating at maximum capacity. But they are “not overwhelmed” because all of the medical facilities are able to add spare cushion on short notice, exceeding licensed capacities by 30% if necessary, as happened during the 2017 flu outbreak, he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state’s monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state’s pandemic monitoring list — including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 7/17/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.